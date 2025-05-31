Dhaba cook nabbed with drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Friday arrested a peddler near the Raikal toll gate on NH-44 and seized drugs worth Rs 3.05 crore from him. The accused, Vikas Sohu, is employed as a cook at a Marwadi dhaba in Raikal.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the police raided the dhaba following credible information and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 632 grams of opium, 1 kg of ganja, 2.8 kg of poppy straw, Rs 89,700 in cash, a digital weighing machine, polythene bags and three smartphones, together worth Rs 3.05 crore. Of this, the heroin alone is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore.

Three accused, Salim, Raju and another individual also named Raju, are absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace them. “They helped the accused procure drugs from Rajasthan. Efforts are underway to arrest them,” Mohanty said.

Police stated that the accused sold drugs only to known customers.

Sohu arrived in Raikal in 2019 to work at the Sanju Bhai Marwadi Dhaba near the Raikal toll gate, close to Shadnagar. Initially employed as a watchman, he gradually learnt how to cook and eventually became the chef.