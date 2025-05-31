Doctor booked for raping, blackmailing woman in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old private doctor allegedly drugged and raped a 44-year-old female doctor, filmed the act, and then used the video to blackmail her, demanding Rs 1 crore to keep it from being posted on social media.

According to Banjara Hills police, the incident occurred in 2023. The victim initially paid a part of the money he demanded. As he continued to blackmail her for more money, the woman approached the police.

Police said the two met on Facebook and began communicating online. At one point, the woman visited the accused’s residence in Banjara Hills. There, he allegedly gave her a sedative, after which she lost consciousness. Then he sexually assaulted her and filmed the incident. The accused is currently employed at a private hospital in Chennai, police added.

The victim, a mother of two, is divorced. Banjara Hills police are verifying the details of the complaint and stated that further action will be taken based on the investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 64(1), 308(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).