GHMC streetlight survey 83% complete

HYDERABAD: Nearly 83% of the survey commissioned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the maintenance of the street lights has been completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed within two weeks, according to sources in the civic body.

This is in preparation for handing over the maintenance of street lights to a private agency for seven years. Of the total existing 5,50,008 street lights across all 30 GHMC circles, around 4,57,726 street lights have been surveyed, and for the remaining, the survey is in progress.

The survey was entrusted to M/s Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for LED street light maintenance, which expired last month.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met a few days ago, unanimously approved calling for new tenders for the comprehensive maintenance of 5.50 lakh LED street lights across the city.

Presently, arrangements for maintaining street lights, along with procurement and repairs, are being carried out by GHMC through zonal commissioners until the new agency is finalised in the next two to three months.

The authorities said that in the LB Nagar Zone, out of a total 95,022 street lights, the survey for 86,518 has been completed (91%). In the Charminar Zone, out of 1,19,193 lights, the survey covered 1,02,669 lamps (86%).

Advisory for unsought WhatsApp messages

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has cautioned that certain unsolicited WhatsApp messages are being circulated from an unidentified mobile number, 8427156645, falsely claiming that water connections will be disconnected by the Water Board at 9:30 pm tonight due to non-payment of the previous month’s bill. These messages further request recipients to contact 9064953421 for assistance