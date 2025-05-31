Nizami dawat at The Leela Hyderabad

Hyderabad, often hailed as the culinary capital of South India, recently saw its rich and aromatic cuisine celebrated in grand style at the Dawat-e-Hyderabadi food festival, curated by Chef Aziz at Raen – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad.
From treasured family recipes to slow-cooked classics, each dish was steeped in tradition and served with care. “We have created a set menu, along with a daily special — one new dish featured each day,” shared Chef Aziz, adding, “Some of my personal favourites include biryani, haleem, and paya. Even before entering this field, I had a deep passion for cooking. I used to help my mother in the kitchen, and that experience sparked my love for the culinary arts. My goal is to build a lasting legacy and ensure every customer leaves with a smile.”
After braving the rain, our hearts craved the comfort of delicious, aromatic Hyderabadi fare and Chef Aziz did not disappoint. We began with Murgh Tarashei Kebab and Pathar Ka Gosht from the starter menu. The chicken kebab was creamy and fragrant, thanks to a masterful blend of spices, while the Pathar Ka Gosht was tender and succulent.
For the main course, we indulged in Hyderabadi Dalcha and the iconic Kacchi Gosht Biryani. The rice was beautifully fragrant, and the lamb pieces melted off the bone.
Dessert lovers had their share of indulgence too, with a spread featuring Qubani ka Meetha and Sheer Khurma, a rich concoction of dates, milk, and vermicelli.
The Dawat-e-Hyderabadi festival is ongoing until May 31, offering a delectable journey through the heart of Hyderabad’s culinary heritage.