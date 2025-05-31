Nizami dawat at The Leela Hyderabad

After braving the rain, our hearts craved the comfort of delicious, aromatic Hyderabadi fare and Chef Aziz did not disappoint. We began with Murgh Tarashei Kebab and Pathar Ka Gosht from the starter menu. The chicken kebab was creamy and fragrant, thanks to a masterful blend of spices, while the Pathar Ka Gosht was tender and succulent.

For the main course, we indulged in Hyderabadi Dalcha and the iconic Kacchi Gosht Biryani. The rice was beautifully fragrant, and the lamb pieces melted off the bone.

Dessert lovers had their share of indulgence too, with a spread featuring Qubani ka Meetha and Sheer Khurma, a rich concoction of dates, milk, and vermicelli.

The Dawat-e-Hyderabadi festival is ongoing until May 31, offering a delectable journey through the heart of Hyderabad’s culinary heritage.