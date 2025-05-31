Quarter plates, full flavour at Pawwa

With new food joints emerging every day, Hyderabad continues to thrive as a hub for exciting culinary experiences. Among the latest and most talked-about spots is Pawwa, which has quickly climbed the ranks of popular restaurants in the city. CE had the opportunity to try the food and chat with Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula, the founder of Pawwa, who walked us through the creative journey behind the place.
Sharing his passion for food and his vision for a lively social space, Sanjay says, “I just wanted to make party culture a habit for people. Think of an average-salaried person, who can’t spend thousands every day, so they plan on a budget. The idea is that people aren’t paying for the alcohol, but for the experience and the artists. I wanted to create a vibe that lasts all 365 days of the year. That’s the core of Pawwa; consistency in vibe, pricing, and offers, every day.”
Unlike many places that offer live music or discounts only on select days, Pawwa maintains a steady vibe and pricing every day of the week. Even the name, ‘Pawwa’, reflects its regional roots, a Telangana and Maharashtrian term meaning ‘quarter’. The place is built around three core ideas: good food, regional variety, and portion-based servings.
“We don’t serve small portions, we serve more, and we celebrate regional cuisine,” Sanjay explains, adding, “The quarter concept allows guests to choose small plate portions. Our menu is divided into Quarter, Half, and Full. It’s been both a hit and a challenge for our chefs, but it’s something we won’t give up. We even have a takeaway option where you can pack your leftovers yourself and take them home.”
Sanjay emphasises that Pawwa doesn’t claim to offer a ‘new’ concept; instead, it’s their commitment to consistency that sets them apart. “Our originality lies in the 365-day vibe and pricing. We serve dishes like Panasa Kaya Biryani and Panasa Kaya Pepper Fry (made with jackfruit), and a variety of mushroom dishes. We avoid processed food and serve only what’s fresh and available year-round,” he shares.
On future expansion, Sanjay states, “We’re definitely planning to spread our wings across India. Think of Pawwa as an upscale version of a ‘Janata Bar’ — a premium yet pocket-friendly experience. We don’t have dress codes; as long as you’re of legal drinking age, you’re welcome. We follow a first-come, first-serve model, no table reservations. The focus is on raw, authentic food, and a laid-back vibe.”
And of course, the food doesn’t disappoint. The Chicken Tikka, Dahi ke Kebab, Chicken 65, Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Rice, and Noodles were packed with flavour — no gimmicky names, just straightforward, delicious dishes.
So, whether you’re out with friends or just looking for a place to unwind, Pawwa promises good food, good vibes, and great value every single day.