Quarter plates, full flavour at Pawwa

With new food joints emerging every day, Hyderabad continues to thrive as a hub for exciting culinary experiences. Among the latest and most talked-about spots is Pawwa, which has quickly climbed the ranks of popular restaurants in the city. CE had the opportunity to try the food and chat with Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula, the founder of Pawwa, who walked us through the creative journey behind the place.

Sharing his passion for food and his vision for a lively social space, Sanjay says, “I just wanted to make party culture a habit for people. Think of an average-salaried person, who can’t spend thousands every day, so they plan on a budget. The idea is that people aren’t paying for the alcohol, but for the experience and the artists. I wanted to create a vibe that lasts all 365 days of the year. That’s the core of Pawwa; consistency in vibe, pricing, and offers, every day.”