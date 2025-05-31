Rs 227 crore water, sewage infrastructure to be built for Neopolis in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As Neopolis in Kokapet gears up to become a benchmark for focused urban development and sustainable growth, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will implement several key projects to strengthen water and sewage infrastructure.

Aimed at supporting the futuristic vertical city, the Board will undertake works worth Rs 227.22 crore, with funding to be provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), as per the administrative sanction.

The planned infrastructure includes a 45 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), two 2.5 ML elevated level service reservoirs (ELSRs), a 9 ML ground level storage reservoir (GLSR), a pumphouse, a 132/6.6 KV electrical substation, a chlorination room, an office building, and staff quarters.

The STP will be operated and maintained for 15 years. The project also involves the laying of 1800 mm and 1500 mm diameter MS pipelines for gravity and pumping mains, respectively.

The Board has invited bids for executing the project, requiring the selected agency to conduct detailed surveys and submit designs for approval prior to construction. Officials said the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of transforming Kokapet into a model for modern, sustainable urban living.