Whispers of Awadh at ITC Kohenur

As a tribute to the refined royal kitchens of Awadh, Dum Pukht Begum’s at ITC Kohenur elevates the ancient art of dum pukht, a slow-cooking technique in which food is sealed in a pot and gently simmered in its own juices, allowing deep, complex flavours to develop.

Upon entering, the interiors of Dum Pukht Begum’s instantly evoke regal grandeur. Rich silks, intricate jaali work, sparkling chandeliers, and elegant cutlery come together to recreate the opulence of a Nawabi durbar. Overlooking the tranquil Durgam Cheruvu lake, the serene view adds to the indulgent ambiance. With soft classical music playing in the background and impeccable service, the setting is perfectly curated for a memorable culinary journey.

We were there to experience the restaurant’s special menu, Guftagu Dobaara, which was savoured by food connoisseurs throughout the month of May. The meal began with the star of the menu, Galouti Kebabs, served in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. The vegetarian galouti, made from jackfruit, impressed with its melt-in-the-mouth texture, while the non-vegetarian version, crafted with lamb, stayed true to its Lucknowi roots.