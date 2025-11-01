Erragadda’s misery overflows with filth and fear of diseases

HYDERABAD: The campaign trucks blaring party songs and the flutter of flags in Erragadda’s narrow lanes might give the impression of festive energy. But for the 59,580 voters and the people living here, the sound of political promises blends uneasily with the stench rising from an open drain that cuts through Hymavathinagar in Erragadda, barely a hundred yards from the National Highway.

An overflowing drain, swollen with sewage and garbage, has become a symbol of neglect — one that defines the mood ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll on November 11. For residents, it’s not just about who wins, but whether anyone will finally fix what they have been enduring for years: overflowing drains, broken roads and contaminated water.

“It’s a common sight,” says Jahangir, a 60-year-old resident who has lived here long enough to see elections come and go without any change in their lives. “Five days a week, the drain overflows. I have filed 15 complaints with the water board. They come, wade through the filth, take photos and vanish.”