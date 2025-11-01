Remembering with hymns of hope and faith

"One hymn that comes to mind is It Is Well with My Soul, written by Horatio Spafford,” he shares, adding, “Spafford was an attorney and real estate investor who lost his fortune in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Around the same time, his four-year-old son died of scarlet fever. Hoping to help his family heal, he sent his wife and daughters on a voyage to England. Tragically, their ship collided with another and sank; his two daughters perished, and only his wife survived. She sent him a telegram that read, ‘Saved alone. What shall I do?’ As Spafford sailed to meet her, the ship’s captain showed him the spot where the tragedy occurred. There, amid his sorrow, he wrote the hymn’s timeless words:

When peace like a river attendeth my way,

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well with my soul.”

“This hymn,” Rev Dr Solomon Raj explains, “Embodies deep dependence on God and the belief that we will one day be reunited in His presence. Christians believe that those who have left this world are safe in the arms of Jesus. All Souls’ Day reminds us that our true home is not on earth but in the eternal presence of God. It is not only a day of remembrance but also a day of hope.”