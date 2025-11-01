Remembering with hymns of hope and faith

All Souls’ Day on November 2, stands as one of the most reflective days in the Christian calendar — a time when hearts turn heavenward in remembrance of those who have journeyed beyond this world. It is not merely a day of mourning but a moment of deep gratitude — thanking God for lives once lived with love, purpose, and grace. The faithful gather in quiet prayer, their hymns rising like whispers of peace, carrying with them both longing and hope.
Yet, many of these hymns once sung with tearful conviction in candle-lit chapels are slowly fading from collective memory. To revisit their meaning and the comfort they once offered, CE spoke to priests and choir conductors who continue to keep this sacred tradition alive through song and spirit.
Rev Dr P Solomon Raj, Presbyter-in-Charge of CSI St George’s Church and Convenor of the Liturgy and Literature Committee, reflects on the essence of All Souls’ Day and the enduring message within these hymns of solace and surrender.
"One hymn that comes to mind is It Is Well with My Soul, written by Horatio Spafford,” he shares, adding, “Spafford was an attorney and real estate investor who lost his fortune in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Around the same time, his four-year-old son died of scarlet fever. Hoping to help his family heal, he sent his wife and daughters on a voyage to England. Tragically, their ship collided with another and sank; his two daughters perished, and only his wife survived. She sent him a telegram that read, ‘Saved alone. What shall I do?’ As Spafford sailed to meet her, the ship’s captain showed him the spot where the tragedy occurred. There, amid his sorrow, he wrote the hymn’s timeless words:
When peace like a river attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well with my soul.”
“This hymn,” Rev Dr Solomon Raj explains, “Embodies deep dependence on God and the belief that we will one day be reunited in His presence. Christians believe that those who have left this world are safe in the arms of Jesus. All Souls’ Day reminds us that our true home is not on earth but in the eternal presence of God. It is not only a day of remembrance but also a day of hope.”
He also recalls another hymn that continues to touch hearts across generations — What a Friend We Have in Jesus.
“This hymn was written by Joseph M Scriven,” he says, adding, “A teacher from Trinity College Dublin, Scriven faced unimaginable loss. His fiancée drowned the night before their wedding, prompting him to move to Canada. There, he fell in love again — but his second fiancée also died from illness. Later, when his mother passed away and he couldn’t be by her side, he wrote the hymn to comfort her, expressing his deep faith and trust in Jesus.” Its words remain a source of comfort for countless believers:
What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear,
What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer!
“These songs are more than theology,” Rev Dr Solomon Raj reflects, “They are born of real pain and unwavering faith. Even amid tragedy, these writers never lost their trust in God — a reminder that faith can turn grief into grace.”
Adding his perspective, Zubin Gibson, Organist and Choirmaster of CSI Wesley Church, Tamil Pastorate, and Conductor of The Tabernacles, says, “As we pay tribute to the departed, sacred hymns serve as a powerful means of remembrance and solace. Each song captures a facet of faith — from commemoration and reflection to hope and comfort.”
He elaborates: “Commemoration: Hymns like Eternal Rest and For All the Saints seek eternal peace for the departed.
Reflection: Songs such as In the Midst of Life and O God, Our Help in Ages Past remind us of life’s fragility.
Hope: On the Day of Resurrection and Jerusalem, My Happy Home celebrate the promise of eternal life.
Solace: Abide with Me and Lead, Kindly Light offer comfort to those navigating grief.
Community: Collective singing unites us in shared remembrance and faith.”
“Through these hymns, we honour the departed, reflect on their lives, and find comfort in God’s promise of eternal peace,” shares Zubin.
For the faithful, All Souls’ Day is not just about remembering the dead — it is about celebrating the hope that bridges this life and the next. In every note sung and every prayer whispered, the message endures: faith transforms loss into light, and love never truly ends.