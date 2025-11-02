Hyderabad to emerge as India’s creativity hub, says IT Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: The state government is working to project Hyderabad not just as an IT capital but as India’s emerging “Creativity Hub”, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday. He was speaking at the inauguration of IndiaJoy 2025, organised by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Hyderabad, he said, now represents a space where technology, storytelling and design intersect, and this blend will shape the city’s next phase of growth.

The minister invited animation studios, gaming developers and creative entrepreneurs to partner with the government in setting up a Creative Futures Fund, an Esports Academy and initiatives to support women creators and startups in the digital media industry.

Sridhar Babu said that the government intends to act not merely as a regulator but as a co-creator and enabler for the VFX, animation, gaming and digital content ecosystem.