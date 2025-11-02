HYDRAA Task Force demolishes five-storey building on HMDA land

HYDERABAD: In a major encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) task force demolished an illegally constructed five-storey building on government land in Miyapur on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the owners of Bhanu Constructions, who had legally purchased Plot No. 126 (400 sq. yds) in a HUDA-approved layout under Survey Nos. 337 and 338 of Ameenpur, had encroached into the adjacent Survey No. 101 of Miyapur, which belongs to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The encroachers, identified as Yellareddy and others, had illegally occupied about 473 sq. yds of HMDA land and merged it with their existing plot to construct a five-storey building over a total area of about 873 sq. yds.

Further enquiries found that the builders forged Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) documents and produced a fake Demand Draft as proof of payment to mislead authorities. These fake papers were reportedly created in 2014.

Based on a complaint lodged by HMDA officials, the HYDRAA team, in coordination with Revenue, HMDA and Municipal authorities, conducted a joint field inspection and confirmed the illegal encroachment. Following verification, HYDRAA initiated demolition of the structure. Ameenpur Police have registered a criminal case against the offenders.