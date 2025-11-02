Khammam dancer breaks barriers, carries mother’s dreams to global stage
HYDERABAD: Mother’s stifled dream found rhythm in her son’s feet. Despite whispers of “Why would a boy do Bharatanatyam?” and the barriers of faith and family, her passion became his purpose. From a modest home in Khammam to the world stage, Sheikh Janimiya didn’t just learn a dance form — he inherited a legacy and, in mastering it, proved that art speaks a universal language.
Born into a low-income family in Khammam district, Janimiya’s father worked as a lorry driver, while his mother, Shaida Begum, is a homemaker. She had a deep love for dance but was unable to pursue it due to social and religious constraints. Determined that her passion should live on, she encouraged her son to take up Bharatanatyam, a classical art form rooted in Hindu traditions.
From a young age, Janimiya devoted himself to dance, undeterred by mockery and stereotypes. With discipline and perseverance, he mastered the form and transformed his childhood interest into a lifelong pursuit.
After moving to Hyderabad, he trained under Padma Shri Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, whose mentorship helped him refine his technique, deepen his understanding and cultivate a profound respect for the spiritual and cultural depth of the art. His graceful performances soon earned him recognition on prominent stages across India and abroad.
In a conversation with TNIE, Janimiya says, “When I wanted to learn this art, no one supported me except my mother. Everyone in my family said our faith didn’t permit it, that dance wasn’t meant for us. There were times when they even locked me inside the house before a performance. I faced many struggles and emotional challenges.
My family didn’t understand the spiritual discipline and depth this art form carries. I often questioned myself — does art really have a religion or caste as a barrier? I believe true art transcends all boundaries. Even honours like the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar are given purely for talent and dedication, regardless of faith.”
While pursuing his PhD in Bharatanatyam at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), he gained wide recognition through performances at major national and international events.
Among his most memorable appearances was at the inauguration of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. He has also performed at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad and several prestigious cultural platforms across India and abroad.
In addition to Bharatanatyam, Janimiya has trained in other classical dance forms such as Kuchipudi and Perini Shiva Tandavam. The California-based National Dance Education Organisation (NDEO) honoured him with a Professional Development Scholarship, making him one of the few Indian classical dancers to receive this recognition.
In gratitude to his guru, he founded the Anand Arts Academy, which now trains nearly 250 students in classical dance. He is also designing classical art courses for IB schools in Telangana to promote Indian art forms among younger generations.
Sharing her pride, Shaida Begum tells TNIE, “When I watched the Telugu film Shankarabharanam, I was deeply inspired by its message: that art transcends all boundaries of religion and caste. Since then, I’ve believed art should be cherished for its essence. Today, when I see my son perform, I feel as if my own dreams are being fulfilled through him. Watching him dance gives me immense joy and pride. When he started his academy, it had only three students; now it has grown into a thriving community of over 200 learners.”