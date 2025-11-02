Khammam dancer breaks barriers, carries mother’s dreams to global stage

HYDERABAD: Mother’s stifled dream found rhythm in her son’s feet. Despite whispers of “Why would a boy do Bharatanatyam?” and the barriers of faith and family, her passion became his purpose. From a modest home in Khammam to the world stage, Sheikh Janimiya didn’t just learn a dance form — he inherited a legacy and, in mastering it, proved that art speaks a universal language.

Born into a low-income family in Khammam district, Janimiya’s father worked as a lorry driver, while his mother, Shaida Begum, is a homemaker. She had a deep love for dance but was unable to pursue it due to social and religious constraints. Determined that her passion should live on, she encouraged her son to take up Bharatanatyam, a classical art form rooted in Hindu traditions.

From a young age, Janimiya devoted himself to dance, undeterred by mockery and stereotypes. With discipline and perseverance, he mastered the form and transformed his childhood interest into a lifelong pursuit.

After moving to Hyderabad, he trained under Padma Shri Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, whose mentorship helped him refine his technique, deepen his understanding and cultivate a profound respect for the spiritual and cultural depth of the art. His graceful performances soon earned him recognition on prominent stages across India and abroad.

In a conversation with TNIE, Janimiya says, “When I wanted to learn this art, no one supported me except my mother. Everyone in my family said our faith didn’t permit it, that dance wasn’t meant for us. There were times when they even locked me inside the house before a performance. I faced many struggles and emotional challenges.

My family didn’t understand the spiritual discipline and depth this art form carries. I often questioned myself — does art really have a religion or caste as a barrier? I believe true art transcends all boundaries. Even honours like the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar are given purely for talent and dedication, regardless of faith.”

While pursuing his PhD in Bharatanatyam at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), he gained wide recognition through performances at major national and international events.