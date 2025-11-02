Rhythm of devotion, swordsmanship mark holy procession in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: An impressive display of Gatka skills, the traditional Sikh martial art, along with the rendering of Shabad Keertans and the carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Saheban, marked the Nagar Keertan (holy procession) taken out from Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations of the 556th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. The Prakash Utsav falls on November 5.

As part of the festivities, the procession passed through Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market and Alpha Hotel, before returning in the evening.

According to the organisers, the procession featured Sri Guru Granth Sahibji carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by Nishan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) and Gatka demonstrations by Sikh youths from Jai Tegang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar), Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other groups. The martial display with kirpans, swords and other traditional weapons drew applause from devotees and onlookers along the route.

Devotional Shabad Keertans were performed by renowned Keerthani Jathas, while Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were distributed to devotees and passersby. A specially decorated vehicle also showcased the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev through an LED screen presentation.

The main Prakash Utsav celebrations will culminate in a Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on November 5 from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Over 25,000 devotees from various faiths are expected to attend. The congregation will feature Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by distinguished Ragi Jathas from across the country, including Bhai Harjinder Singhji, Bhai Baljeet Singh and Gyani Saheb Singhji, among others.