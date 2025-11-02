SCR Hyderabad Division turns trash into treasure; collects 108 tonnes recyclable material in a year

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone in environmental sustainability by collecting 108 tonnes of recyclable material in one year. This initiative not only generated Rs 5.51 lakh in non-fare revenue but also created 50 jobs for local communities so far, while preventing the emission of 132 tonnes of carbon dioxide and ensuring zero waste-to-landfill compliance.

Under its Waste Management Contract Initiative, the Division, partnering with ScrapQ Hub Pvt. Ltd., implemented a comprehensive and scientific waste management system across Kacheguda, Nizamabad and Kurnool railway stations and colonies. The project is for a three-year period from September 13, 2024, to September 12, 2027.

The initiative focuses on systematic waste collection, segregation, and processing from stations, tracks, yards, colonies and terminating trains. The collected waste is sent to Master Recovery Facility Centres, where it is scientifically separated into recyclable, wet, and dry fractions.

Recyclables such as plastic, paper and aluminium are channelled through ScrapQ to certified recyclers and converted into value-added products like polyester yarn, used by global brands including Nike and Adidas. This circular model diverts over 80% of waste from landfills, conserving resources and reducing carbon emissions.

To strengthen community participation, 18 awareness programmes were conducted in schools, residential colonies, and railway premises to promote waste segregation and discourage single-use plastics.