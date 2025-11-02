Telangana EAGLE team raids Jubilee Hills pub, arrests three

HYDERABAD: The Telangana EAGLE Force, along with Film Nagar Police, raided ‘The Moonshine Project/EXT Pub’ in Jubilee Hills on Friday night following credible intelligence on drug consumption at the venue. Three individuals tested positive for narcotic substances, while another operation led to the arrest of two peddlers at Bollarum check post.

Officials found three patrons — Ch Dinesh Kumar (46), who tested positive for opioids and methamphetamine, and Bahadur Rohith Singh (31) and Banda Revanth Reddy (25), both positive for THC. All three are residents of Hyderabad and were taken into custody before being handed over to Film Nagar Police for further investigation. The raid is part of an intensified crackdown on narcotics use across pubs and nightspots in the city.

In a parallel operation, EAGLE Force and Bollarum Police arrested two “consumer-cum-peddlers” — Shubham Kumar Singh (27) of Lothukunta and Rithik Shiva Nandam Kurup (24) of Bowenpally — while they were reportedly attempting to supply drugs to local customers. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo sourced narcotics from a supplier named Nandu, said to be from Kerala.

Police seized 20 grams of MDMA, 2 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of OG (high-grade marijuana), 12 LSD blots, Rs 48,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and a car used in the illegal trade.