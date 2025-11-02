TGSRTC to run special buses to People’s Plaza on weekends, holidays

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC (Hyderabad region) has announced special bus services to People’s Plaza on Necklace Road to cater to the increasing public demand during weekends, festivals, and public holidays.

People’s Plaza, a popular hub for recreation, sports, and cultural activities, attracts large numbers of families and visitors daily. To make it easier for the public to reach the location, the TGSRTC Hyderabad Region is launching dedicated bus services from Charminar, Afzalgunj, Nampally, Secretariat, Lumbini Park, and NTR Gardens to People’s Plaza and Secunderabad, starting November 2.

The services will operate during the evening hours (between 2.30 pm and 9.30 pm) on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Officials said the initiative aims to reduce private vehicle use, ease traffic congestion, and curb environmental pollution in the city.

TGSRTC Regional Manager Sudha Parimala urged the public to make use of these services for a convenient and eco-friendly travel experience.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC has arranged over 70 special bus services to facilitate devotees attending the annual Koti Deepothsavam celebrations being held at NTR Stadium from November 1 to November 13. The devotional event, which runs daily from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm, is expected to draw thousands of devotees.

To ensure convenient transportation, TGSRTC will operate special buses from various depots across the city to NTR Stadium. Services will be available from Uppal, Cantonment, Hayathnagar, Dilsukhnagar, Alwal, KPHB, Mehdipatnam, ECIL, Medchal, LB Nagar, Ibrahimpatanam, Lingampally, Shamshabad, and Koti, among others.

To ensure smooth operations and manage crowds efficiently, TGSRTC officers will be deployed at NTR stadium.