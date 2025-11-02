The poet who woke the gods and shook society

KARIMNAGAR: Decades after his passing, the voice of famous poet Mamidipalli Sambhashiva Sharma is no relic to be archived but a living force that continues to hold a mirror to society. When writers recently gathered to review his work Lobha Samharam, they weren’t merely analysing a classic — they were engaging with a poet whose critique of corruption remains as relevant today as it was a generation ago.
Popularly known as Samha Kavi, Sambhashiva Sharma once served as the court poet of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. Though he passed away in 1998, his literary spirit continues to inspire poets, writers, and singers across generations. His compositions, songs, and philosophical writings are being revisited through fresh research, and several scholars have completed PhD dissertations on his work.
At a recent meeting organised by the Telangana Rachayitula Vedika in Karimnagar, writers reviewed Lobha Samharam, one of Samha Kavi’s most powerful works exposing corruption and social evils. Through his sharp poetic expression, he sought to awaken moral consciousness and inspire reform.
Research scholar Dr Vishnu Vandana Devi, who completed her PhD on Samha Kavi, said, “Sambhashiva Sharma excelled in devotional poetry, Burra Katha, Harikatha, songs and literary compositions across genres. Many contemporary poets continue to draw inspiration from his writings and follow his literary path.”
Poet Vaarala Anand noted that Samha Kavi’s composition Lembalavatika Vibho Tava Suprabhatam, dedicated to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy, is both profound and spiritually elevating. He also wrote Suprabhatams for the Kaleshwara Mukteswara, Basara Saraswati and Shankaracharya temples which continue to be sung during early morning rituals.
Remarkably, despite having studied only up to Class 3, Samha Kavi reached literary heights and influenced generations of writers, including noted poet Dr C Narayana Reddy, who regarded him as a mentor. Senior journalist PS Ravindra described his writings as “a literary peak”.
In recognition of his contributions, the Telangana government honoured him during the Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu (World Telugu Conference) in Hyderabad in 2017 by erecting an arch in his name at Ravindra Bharathi.
Speaking to TNIE, his son and retired Sanskrit lecturer Mamidipalli Rajanna said, “I am handing over all available manuscripts and writings of my father to literary scholars. Though he is no longer with us, his works and his spirit continue to inspire lovers of literature.”