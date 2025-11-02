This Telangana teacher made a vegetable farm in his school

HYDERABAD: Where others saw barren, red earth, a Mathematics teacher, Jakkula Prabhakar, saw a classroom. At the PM SHRI Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Boys in Rajapet, this man has performed a quiet kind of alchemy. With the help of his students, he transformed a two-acre wasteland behind the school into a lush, living kitchen garden, cultivating not just spinach and tomatoes, but a deeper understanding of nature, nutrition and the dignity of labour.

The project began after the school’s upgrade to a PM SHRI institution this academic year. In 45 days, the first harvest was ready. The bounty — including spinach, coriander, mint, green chillies, tomatoes, and ladies’ fingers — now ensures a supply of fresh, pesticide-free produce for the school’s midday meals, with excess shared with neighbouring government schools.

More than a source of food, the garden has become a cornerstone of practical education. “I wanted to teach students beyond books,” Prabhakar, who comes from an agricultural family, tells TNIE. “Through this, they learn the importance of soil, sustainable farming and environmental values.”

“With their help, we transformed nearly two acres of barren land into a kitchen garden. During physical education periods, students, especially those less inclined towards sports, enthusiastically took part in sowing, watering, weeding and harvesting. Our first batch of vegetables was used in our mid-day meal and also shared with nearby schools,” he adds.