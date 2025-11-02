Work on Rs 350 crore flyover, two underpasses begins at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has initiated the process of constructing a six-lane bi-directional flyover from Miyapur X Road to Allwyn X Road, and two three-lane unidirectional underpasses — one from Hafeezpet to Miyapur and another from Bachupally to Allwyn X Road.

The project is expected to ease traffic flow between key areas such as IT corridors, Gachibowli, Miyapur and the Financial district. The Miyapur–Allwyn corridor is among the city’s most traffic-intensive stretches, with commuters facing long delays due to rising residential density and workforce mobility.

Sources said the total estimated cost of the three components is `530 crore, and the project will be taken up under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Project (H-CITI). GHMC has invited proposals for surveys, design, detailed engineering and execution under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) system, with a two-year defect liability period.

The 25-metre-wide flyover will have 0.5-metre crash barriers on either side, a one-metre central median, and an 11.5-metre carriageway on both sides.

The three-lane underpass from Hafeezpet to Miyapur will be 13.9 metres wide (outer to outer), with an 11-metre carriageway, side footpaths and drains, an underpass box, RCC retaining wall approaches, and an underground sump of two-lakh-litre capacity with a drainage disposal arrangement.

The last date for submission of tenders is November 20. Technical bids will open the same day, and price bids on November 24. The selected agency must complete the project within two years.