CM Revanth Reddy asks ministers to step up Jubilee Hills campaign, expand outreach

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed his Cabinet colleagues to intensify efforts to take the Congress government’s welfare and development initiatives to every household through extensive outreach, including social media campaigns.

At a luncheon meeting held at his residence, the chief minister is learnt to have reviewed internal survey reports related to the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection.

The meeting, focusing on election management and campaign coordination, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with ministers D Sridhar Babu, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Mohammad Azharuddin and Vakiti Srihari, along with CM advisors P Sudarshan Reddy and Vem Narender Reddy. TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud was also present.

The chief minister emphasised that each minister is accountable for the division assigned to them and must ensure effective on-ground coordination. According to sources, he instructed the ministers to strengthen direct engagement with voters in Jubilee Hills and seek the support of pro-Congress influencers to amplify the party’s campaign message.

“Do whatever is required to win the election in a free and fair manner,” Revanth reportedly told the Congress leaders, urging them to connect with the electorate through innovative outreach and focused programmes.