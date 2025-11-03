KT Rama Rao assures all possible legal help to HYDRAA victims

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday assured HYDRAA “victims” that his party would provide all the required legal aid to them.

When several people whose houses were allegedly demolished by the HYDRAA met Rama Rao at the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS assured them that the pink party would fight on their behalf and ensure that the government pays them compensation.

They told Rama Rao that though they got stay orders from the high court, the HYDRAA demolished their houses. The BRS leader asked them to provide their details to the BRS advocates available at Telangana Bhavan. He also promised to raise their issues in the state Legislative Assembly.

Asserting that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would return as chief minister in the next 500 days, Rama Rao assured them that his party would render justice to them.

It may be recalled that as part of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll campaign, Rama Rao was highlighting the demolitions of HYDRAA and wanted the voters to select the ‘car’ symbol of BRS and not vote for the Congress for running a “bulldozer raj”.