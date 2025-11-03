KT Rama Rao assures all possible legal help to HYDRAA victims

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday assured HYDRAA “victims” that his party would provide all the required legal aid to them.
When several people whose houses were allegedly demolished by the HYDRAA met Rama Rao at the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS assured them that the pink party would fight on their behalf and ensure that the government pays them compensation.
They told Rama Rao that though they got stay orders from the high court, the HYDRAA demolished their houses. The BRS leader asked them to provide their details to the BRS advocates available at Telangana Bhavan. He also promised to raise their issues in the state Legislative Assembly.
Asserting that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would return as chief minister in the next 500 days, Rama Rao assured them that his party would render justice to them.
It may be recalled that as part of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll campaign, Rama Rao was highlighting the demolitions of HYDRAA and wanted the voters to select the ‘car’ symbol of BRS and not vote for the Congress for running a “bulldozer raj”.
Later in the day, interacting with the residents of a gated community in Shaikpet, Rama Rao highlighted the developmental works taken up in Hyderabad by the BRS during its 10-year rule, including 42 flyovers and a 70-km Metro train corridor.
Alleging that the Congress hoodwinked all sections of society after coming to power, Rama Rao called upon the voters to exercise their franchise in the bypoll without fail and not give any scope for the rigging of votes.
BJP leader joins BRS
Later in the day, BJP leader and former GHMC corporator Navatha Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao.
Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress promised to implement all its poll assurances within 100 days of forming the government but failed to keep that promise even after 700 days.
“If he cannot deliver on the promises made to the people, Revanth should step down as chief minister,” he said. He demanded that Revanth tender an apology for making “insulting remarks” against the Army during the campaign.
The proposed roadshow of Rama Rao in the evening in Yousufguda was cancelled due to rain.