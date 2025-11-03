Private schools in Hyderabad flout SSC exam fee norms, collect excess amount

HYDERABAD: As the fee collection process for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025–26 begins, many private and corporate schools in Hyderabad have once again ignored government directives by collecting excess fees from thousands of students.

According to the School Education department, the prescribed SSC examination fee is Rs 125. However, several private schools are reportedly charging extra, citing additional services such as special exams, classes and notes. In some schools, students are even being asked to pay between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000.

Recently, the authorities issued a circular instructing all schools not to collect any amount beyond the prescribed fee and to issue a receipt for the amount collected.

Despite this, a majority of private and corporate schools continue to violate the order. Hyderabad has around 5,000 such schools, with nearly two lakh students expected to appear for the SSC exams.

Parents allege that most schools have not displayed the department’s circular on their notice boards as required. “Issuing circulars alone is not enough. There is no enforcement. This happens every year, and schools don’t even provide receipts,” said a parent.

They also questioned the effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism. “A subcommittee was formed three years ago to oversee private schools, but where is it now? Why is no action being taken?” asked another parent.