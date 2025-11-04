Devotion, tradition mark holy procession commemorating birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

HYDERABAD: The renditions of Shabad Keertans, the carrying of the Guru Granth Sahib on a well-decorated vehicle, the carrying of Nishan Sahibans hailing from various Sikh Gurudwaras, and breathtaking displays of Gatka skills — a Sikh martial art form performed by Sikh youths — marked the “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) taken out on Monday as part of the Prakash Utsav celebrations commemorating the 556th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The Nagar Keertan commenced from Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, and passed through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, and Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, before returning to Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the evening.
The organisers said the occasion included Nishan Sahibans (religious flag bearers) and demonstrations of Gatka skills by youths. Shabad Keertans were rendered by Keertani Jathas.
Sikh youths from Jai Teghang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar) and Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha displayed their exhilarating Gatka performances, executing extraordinary exercises with blunt weapons, Kirpans, swords and other traditional instruments.
Their breathtaking performances captivated passers-by along the procession routes. The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji were also presented on a decorated vehicle fitted with an LED screen.
The main 556th Prakash Utsav (birthday celebrations) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji falls on Wednesday. A “Vishaal Deewan” (mass congregation) will be held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10.30 am to 4 pm, where Sikh devotees and members of other faiths will converge in large numbers. The event will feature recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers).
Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji (Srinagar), Bhai Baljeet Singh (USA), Gyani Saheb Singh Ji Markanda and other renowned Katha Vachaks and Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Keertans and Kathas (sermons), shedding light on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who stood for peace, equality and humanity.