Devotion, tradition mark holy procession commemorating birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

HYDERABAD: The renditions of Shabad Keertans, the carrying of the Guru Granth Sahib on a well-decorated vehicle, the carrying of Nishan Sahibans hailing from various Sikh Gurudwaras, and breathtaking displays of Gatka skills — a Sikh martial art form performed by Sikh youths — marked the “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) taken out on Monday as part of the Prakash Utsav celebrations commemorating the 556th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Nagar Keertan commenced from Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, and passed through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, and Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, before returning to Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the evening.

The organisers said the occasion included Nishan Sahibans (religious flag bearers) and demonstrations of Gatka skills by youths. Shabad Keertans were rendered by Keertani Jathas.

Sikh youths from Jai Teghang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar) and Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha displayed their exhilarating Gatka performances, executing extraordinary exercises with blunt weapons, Kirpans, swords and other traditional instruments.