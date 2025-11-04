HMDA eyes Rs 5,000 crore from e-auction of prime land parcels

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will conduct a mega e-auction of prime land parcels located in Kokapet and Moosapet between November 24 and December 5, 2025.

The auction includes three plots in Neopolis Layout, Kokapet, spread over 27 acres, one plot in Golden Mile Layout (1.98 acres), and two plots in Moosapet (14.66 acres).

The state government aims to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore from the auction, to be conducted through MSTC Limited. The upset price has been fixed at Rs 99 crore per acre for Neopolis,Rs 70 crore for Golden Mile, and Rs 75 crore for Moosapet.

The Neopolis plots, located in Survey Nos. 239 and 240, are merged into three unit plots and will be auctioned on November 24, 28, and December 3. The Golden Mile and Moosapet plots will be auctioned on December 5. Each plot carries an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 5 crore. A pre-bid meeting will be held on November 17 at T-Hub, Raidurg.

Officials said all plots are litigation-free, with unlimited FSI, multipurpose zoning and immediate construction potential. They also promise clear titles, absolute ownership, and single-window approvals.

Last month, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) fetched a record Rs 177 crore per acre at Raidurg, surpassing the earlier Kokapet record of Rs 100.75 crore per acre. Officials said this reflected Hyderabad’s growing appeal as an investment and real estate hub.