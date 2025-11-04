Indian Women's Cricket Team: Winspirational Champions

‘Victory has healed all of us’

This first World Cup is going to be the most inspiring moment for the future girls who take up the sport. For all the hard work that the previous generations put into the sport, for all the heartbreaks we endured, this victory has healed all of us. As an Indian and as a former Indian cricketer it is an extremely proud moment for me, and a very emotional one, especially when Harman gave the cup to Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Those two legends deserve it equally as we all do. But then again, this squad is to be appreciated for finally bringing the cup home. They stood out because they are never satisfied with their wins, they always want to get better and better. After the semi-finals, the lines used by the Indian team in the dressing room is, ‘It is not yet done, we still have the final.’ Even after winning the finals, at the presentation, Harman said, ‘This is the beginning, we want to make this a habit,’ proving this point. From the squad, I think Pratika Rawal was definitely impressive according to me. I was really upset and disappointed when she was injured and wasn’t able to be a part of the semi-finals and finals. She’s always under the pressure and is always being compared to Shafali Verma, and to have been so calm and composed despite that and get that crucial century against New Zealand, which was a knock out game was phenomenal.

- Niranjana Nagarajan, former Indian cricketer