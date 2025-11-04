Janhavi Shankar: Amma Paata is not just mine, but every child's story

What kept your passion alive from childhood to becoming a successful independent artiste?

For me, music has always been more than a career — it’s therapy, it’s companionship. Even in low phases, I found solace in singing or just humming to myself. My family’s support and the love from listeners have also been huge motivators. Consistency comes when you truly love what you do, you stop chasing validation and start chasing growth. That’s what’s kept me going.