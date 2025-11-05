Baksa Tales: A trunk full of heartfelt creations

For most people, a trunk is just storage. But for the founders of Baksa Tales, it became a symbol of journeys, memories, and new beginnings. The duo recently showcased their work in Hyderabad at a mela. Founded in 2019 by Preeti Gaikwad and Huns Pujita in Secunderabad, Baksa Tales is a creative platform that brings together artisans, fauji (armed forces) wives, and small makers under one umbrella. It’s not a typical marketplace; it’s where handmade pieces carry emotion, not just price tags.

“Baksa Tales is our little trunk of treasures. Handmade isn’t charity or utility, it’s emotion, culture, and legacy,” says Preeti. The idea grew out of a familiar scene in fauji life — families on the move, packing and unpacking homes every few years. For many fauji wives who ran small ventures, every transfer meant starting from scratch. “These women were talented and driven, but each time duty called, their dreams were folded away — literally — into trunks,” recalls Preeti.