Doctor held for peddling drugs with ‘friends’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A doctor pursuing his MD at Gandhi Medical College was arrested on Tuesday by excise authorities for allegedly selling drugs. The accused, John Paul, a native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a rented house at Musheerabad.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) raided his residence and seized drugs worth about Rs 3 lakh. A case has also been registered against three others — Pramod, Sandeep and Sharath — in connection with the racket. During the raid, officials recovered 26.95 grams of OG Kush, 6.21 grams of MDMA, 15 LSD blots, 1.32 grams of cocaine and other substances.

According to the excise police, Paul sourced the drugs from three friends, the other accused, who sent the contraband from Bengaluru and Delhi using the ‘dead drop’ method, in which both parties avoid physical contact and instead drop and collect the drugs from a pre-decided location. Paul allegedly sold the drugs from his house to both known and unknown customers.

STF team leader K Pradeep Rao said that Paul had been storing and consuming the contraband in his rented house. The other three accused are absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace them.