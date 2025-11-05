Flora Saini: Inner calm and thoughts reflect on your face

How did you manage to build genuine connections and win hearts in the Bigg Boss house despite Telugu not being your first language

Honestly, emotions speak louder than words. Even though Telugu isn’t my first language, I think kindness and authenticity need no translation. I focused on understanding people’s energy and intentions rather than their words, and I believe that when you are real and respectful, people feel it. That’s how I built those connections.

Looking back, what was the most valuable lesson or change you experienced during your time in the house?

I think everyone should go to Bigg Boss once in their lifetime because it is truly life-changing. It taught me patience and self-acceptance. When you’re under one roof with so many different personalities who all react differently to situations, you learn to stay centred and not lose yourself in the chaos. I came out stronger, calmer, and more grateful, not just for the love I received but also for rediscovering my own resilience.