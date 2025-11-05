Lipstick scare gets expert check

The next time you swipe on your favourite lipstick, you might find yourself wondering if that pop of colour carries hidden risks. Over the past few months, viral posts and social media debates have raised fears about lipsticks containing heavy metals like cadmium: a metal linked to kidney diseases and stomach cancers in some industrial exposure cases. But how much of this concern is really justified? Experts suggest that, while caution is good, panic certainly isn’t.
Dermatologists and oncologists agree that while trace metals can sometimes be found in lipsticks, the quantities are usually too small to cause harm when the product is properly regulated. “Trace metals have been found at very low levels in some lip products, but regulatory monitoring and peer-reviewed studies indicate that ordinary use of regulated lipsticks is unlikely to cause kidney or stomach cancers. The real risks come from unregulated or counterfeit products and from allergic/irritant reactions; so buy reputable brands, remove lipstick at night, keep lips moisturised, and consult a dermatologist for persistent problems,” says Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist at Cosmosure Clinic.
From an oncology perspective, the concerns appear equally overblown. “There is no reliable scientific proof that the cadmium in lipsticks can directly induce stomach cancers or kidney disorders in users. Although cadmium is known to cause cancer, minuscule amounts in regulated cosmetics are usually much below dangerous levels and are not linked to systemic illness when applied topically,” says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, clinical director-surgical oncology, senior consultant surgical oncology and robotic surgical oncology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.
Still, some people worry about daily exposure to such metals. Dr Swapna clarifies that it’s ‘very unlikely from ordinary, regulated products’, as the concentrations found in mainstream brands are typically below levels known to cause systemic disease. “Heavy metals show up as trace impurities and, for most mainstream products, concentrations measured by regulators/studies are below levels considered likely to cause systemic disease from normal cosmetic use. Ingestion from occasional lip-licking or typical use is far smaller than many dietary exposures. However, persistent high exposure to heavy metals (from other sources or extremely contaminated/unregulated cosmetics) can be harmful so avoiding counterfeit/untested products is prudent,” she points out.
Dr Chinnababu, too, reminds consumers that lifestyle factors play a much bigger role in cancer risk than trace exposure from cosmetics. “Compared to well-known risk factors like smoking, obesity, poor diet, or persistent viral infections, long-term, low-level exposure to cadmium and other heavy metals through cosmetics has a negligible impact on cancer risk. In order to prevent cancer, public health initiatives place a lot greater emphasis on these higher lifestyle hazards,” he explains, urging people to focus more on healthy habits.
When it comes to regulation, both experts highlight that most countries, including India, enforce safety checks before cosmetics hit the shelves. “Cosmetics are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Cosmetics Rules 2020; import and manufacture are overseen by CDSCO with lab testing and registration requirements for imports. Manufacturers are expected to control impurities and follow labelling/quality rules,” explains Dr Swapna. These laws require manufacturers to test products, maintain records, and ensure impurity levels remain within safe limits.
For those who want to be extra careful, Dr Chinnababu recommends a balanced approach: “Consumers who are concerned about chemical exposure from cosmetics should purchase goods from reliable companies that follow safety regulations, stay away from fake goods, and, whenever feasible, look for certifications. Limit use, switch up products, and review ingredient lists if you’re worried; healthy diet and quitting smoking are far more crucial for preventing cancer,” he says.
So, while it’s wise to be aware of what goes on your skin, experts reassure that your lipstick isn’t likely to be the culprit behind serious diseases; as long as it’s genuine, regulated, used responsibly and properly.
Labels to ensure your lipstick is safe: A quick consumer checklist
1. Buy from reputable brands or authorised retailers
2. Check label: Ingredients, batch/lot no, Mfg/Exp dates, manufacturer/importer details
3. Look for certified colour additives or statements like ‘colour additive batch certified’ (where applicable) — some colourants must be batch-tested by regulators.
4. Avoid obviously suspicious claims (‘miracle’, ‘detox’) or price points that seem too good — products that are prone to contamination. (Regulatory guidance and consumer studies repeatedly show counterfeit/untested items are where problems appear.)
Note: There’s no single label line that reads ‘heavy-metal free’; impurity control is a manufacturing quality issue — the best consumer protection is brand traceability and regulatory compliance.