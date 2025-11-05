Lipstick scare gets expert check

The next time you swipe on your favourite lipstick, you might find yourself wondering if that pop of colour carries hidden risks. Over the past few months, viral posts and social media debates have raised fears about lipsticks containing heavy metals like cadmium: a metal linked to kidney diseases and stomach cancers in some industrial exposure cases. But how much of this concern is really justified? Experts suggest that, while caution is good, panic certainly isn’t.

Dermatologists and oncologists agree that while trace metals can sometimes be found in lipsticks, the quantities are usually too small to cause harm when the product is properly regulated. “Trace metals have been found at very low levels in some lip products, but regulatory monitoring and peer-reviewed studies indicate that ordinary use of regulated lipsticks is unlikely to cause kidney or stomach cancers. The real risks come from unregulated or counterfeit products and from allergic/irritant reactions; so buy reputable brands, remove lipstick at night, keep lips moisturised, and consult a dermatologist for persistent problems,” says Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist at Cosmosure Clinic.