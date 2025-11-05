Making stroke recovery fun with robotics

Have you ever heard of stroke recovery being fun? Physiotherapy sessions are often associated with pain and hard work, but what if they could actually be enjoyable and help you recover faster? That’s exactly what HCAH SuVitas aims to do with the launch of its Advanced Centre for Robotics and Recovery. CE spoke to Dr Gaurav Thukral, co-founder of HCAH, about insights on how robotics is transforming rehabilitation and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about the recovery centre.
We are launching a centre of advanced robotics because, at HCAH, we believe everyone has the right to recovery and that recovery should happen as fast as possible. No one wants to remain bedridden or lose productive time. Our ethos is that every person who comes to us should recover quickly and effectively. The robotics and devices here are designed to make that possible. For example, a stroke patient who has a feeding tube and cannot move much may only be able to take a few assisted steps. But once placed in the exoskeleton machine, that same patient can take 1,000 steps in 30 minutes. Imagine the impact of those movements — how the body starts responding, how the brain gets the signal to recover faster. The exoskeleton helps replicate natural walking patterns, triggering physiological and neurological recovery. We also have other machines that encourage repetitive motion, helping the body relearn and regain normal function faster.
At what stage should a patient come to use this machine for recovery?
The recovery timeline after a stroke is divided into phases. The acute post-stroke phase lasts about a week. From the 8th to the 90th day, it’s called the early sub-acute phase, when neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to rewire itself — is at its peak. The 91st to 188th day is the late sub-acute phase, and after six months, it becomes chronic. The best time for stroke rehabilitation is from day two after stabilisation — as soon as the patient is discharged from the hospital. That’s when the brain is most ready to recover and relearn through repetition.
Many people neglect visiting a recovery centre. What would you say to them?
20 years ago, people didn’t take chest pain seriously, even when it could signal a heart attack. Awareness changed that and the same needs to happen with stroke. My message to patients and families is simple: this is an avoidable disability. With the right therapy, you can fully recover. Everyone deserves the chance to sit again, swallow again, and walk again. Spread that awareness, it can change lives.
Is there any chance of recovery for patients with chronic disabilities?
It depends on the patient, but recovery never really stops. The fastest recovery happens when the body is regaining function, but even in chronic cases, we can make daily activities possible. For instance, if the right hand isn’t functioning, we begin compensatory training with the left hand so that the person can still perform tasks. The focus shifts from regaining lost function to regaining independence and that’s equally meaningful.
What are some of the machines and technologies used here?
At our centre, patients can measure repetitions, fine-tune power levels, and track progress. We’ve also introduced VR-based therapy, where patients can perform activities like a virtual pooja while practising repetitive movements. There’s hand-training equipment, and a gamified balance slab where you play games while improving your balance and coordination. These technologies make rehabilitation interactive and enjoyable — transforming recovery from a painful chore into an engaging experience. With robotics, therapy has become not just faster but also fun and motivating.