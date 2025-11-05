Making stroke recovery fun with robotics

Tell us about the recovery centre.

We are launching a centre of advanced robotics because, at HCAH, we believe everyone has the right to recovery and that recovery should happen as fast as possible. No one wants to remain bedridden or lose productive time. Our ethos is that every person who comes to us should recover quickly and effectively. The robotics and devices here are designed to make that possible. For example, a stroke patient who has a feeding tube and cannot move much may only be able to take a few assisted steps. But once placed in the exoskeleton machine, that same patient can take 1,000 steps in 30 minutes. Imagine the impact of those movements — how the body starts responding, how the brain gets the signal to recover faster. The exoskeleton helps replicate natural walking patterns, triggering physiological and neurological recovery. We also have other machines that encourage repetitive motion, helping the body relearn and regain normal function faster.

At what stage should a patient come to use this machine for recovery?

The recovery timeline after a stroke is divided into phases. The acute post-stroke phase lasts about a week. From the 8th to the 90th day, it’s called the early sub-acute phase, when neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to rewire itself — is at its peak. The 91st to 188th day is the late sub-acute phase, and after six months, it becomes chronic. The best time for stroke rehabilitation is from day two after stabilisation — as soon as the patient is discharged from the hospital. That’s when the brain is most ready to recover and relearn through repetition.