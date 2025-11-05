Rannvijay Singha’s Bold Code for Life

When it comes to living boldly, few walk the talk like Rannvijay Singha. The actor, host, and adventure junkie brings that same fearless energy to the recently launched Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s anthem ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be’. True to his spirit, Rannvijay opens up to CE about what boldness means to him, why authenticity always wins, and how staying grounded, whether it’s through biking, family time, or self-discipline, keeps his fire burning.
Any fond memories of Hyderabad?
Every time I’m in Hyderabad, it’s a mix of shoots, food, and laughs with the crew.
When can we see you in Tollywood?
I’d love to explore Tollywood. Every new industry, every new role is a chance to grow as an actor and as a creator and that’s something I never say no to.
What’s the most valuable lesson you learned from being in front of the camera all these years?
You know, after all these years in front of the camera, I’ve learned one major thing — authenticity always wins! Whether it’s reality shows, acting, or hosting, people connect with you when you’re real. The camera catches everything: your vibe, your honesty. If you fake it, people know.
Is there any genre or role you wish to explore as an actor or creator?
Would love to explore something deeper...maybe an intense action drama.
You’ve always inspired young people. Who inspired you when you were starting out?
My dad has been my biggest inspiration. He was in the Army, and growing up, I saw what discipline, integrity, and hard work really means. That shaped a lot of who I am and I hope I can pass on that same inspiration to my kids.
How do you handle pressure, especially when your work constantly keeps you in the public eye?
I focus on the things I can control — giving my best, staying disciplined, and keeping my intentions clear. I like to stay connected to real life — spending time with my kids, riding my bike, doing things that make me happy. It keeps me grounded and reminds me why I started in the first place.
You’ve often spoken about discipline and mental strength. What’s your daily routine like?
Discipline for me is consistency. Even on hectic days, I try doing things that keep me grounded: eating clean, staying active, and taking a few minutes to reset mentally. It’s those little things that build long-term strength.
If you could go back to your 20s, what advice would you give your younger self?
If I could go back to my 20s, I’d tell myself one thing: stop waiting for someone else to give you the green light. Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be right? Back yourself, show up and own your moment. Don’t wait for permission, don’t wait for the perfect timing. Be bold, take the shot, make mistakes, learn fast and keep moving. That’s how you grow, that’s how you make your mark.
What’s something people often misunderstand about you?
Most of the time people think I’m always on my bike doing stunts or giving tasks at home. But honestly, most of the time I’m at home figuring out what the right mix of hair clips are for my daughter. My wife runs the real show, guys! I just take instructions! (laughs)
Adventure sports and biking have always been a big part of your identity. What keeps your adrenaline rush keep going?
Honestly, I feel adrenaline isn’t just about speed or stunts anymore. It’s about doing things that excite, test, and remind you; why you started in the first place. It’s about keeping balance and to stay curious and to keep growing!
What’s the most memorable trip or ride you’ve ever taken and what did it teach you?
Oh wow! Tough to answer this one. I’ve had so many trips and rides, but one that really stands out was a long bike ride through Assam. The roads were tough, the weather unpredictable, and there were moments I honestly doubted if we could make it. You learn to trust yourself, face challenges head-on, and truly live in the moment.
Tell us about working in Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s anthem - ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be’.
Working on Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s anthem ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be’ honestly felt like something I was meant to do. The message of backing yourself, taking charge and not waiting for someone else to step up — really connects with how I’ve lived my life. What stood out for me was that it wasn’t just about being bold for attention but being bold with intent. The anthem brings together people from different spaces - sports, music, entertainment, gaming — all with that same spirit of self-belief. The vibe on set was electric because everyone truly believed in what the campaign stands for. For me, it wasn’t just another shoot — it felt like being part of a movement that says, if not you, then who?
What does being bold mean to you?
For me, being bold isn’t about making noise — it’s about standing your ground when it matters most. True boldness comes from self-belief and the courage to act, even when the path is uncertain. From my early days on reality shows to hosting, acting, and everything in between, being bold has always meant trusting my instincts, choosing the harder route and staying true to my values. It’s about feeling fear but refusing to let it dictate your choices.
Upcoming projects?
Yes, there’s a Netflix series coming up… looking forward to you all seeing a different side of me.