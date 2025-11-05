Rannvijay Singha’s Bold Code for Life

When it comes to living boldly, few walk the talk like Rannvijay Singha. The actor, host, and adventure junkie brings that same fearless energy to the recently launched Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s anthem ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun Be’. True to his spirit, Rannvijay opens up to CE about what boldness means to him, why authenticity always wins, and how staying grounded, whether it’s through biking, family time, or self-discipline, keeps his fire burning.

Excerpts

Any fond memories of Hyderabad?

Every time I’m in Hyderabad, it’s a mix of shoots, food, and laughs with the crew.

When can we see you in Tollywood?

I’d love to explore Tollywood. Every new industry, every new role is a chance to grow as an actor and as a creator and that’s something I never say no to.

What’s the most valuable lesson you learned from being in front of the camera all these years?

You know, after all these years in front of the camera, I’ve learned one major thing — authenticity always wins! Whether it’s reality shows, acting, or hosting, people connect with you when you’re real. The camera catches everything: your vibe, your honesty. If you fake it, people know.