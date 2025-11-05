Three push 62-year-old onto metro tracks at Hyderabad's Lakdikapul

HYDERABAD: Saifabad police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting a 62-year-old advocate at the Lakdikapul Metro Rail Station. The complainant, identified as G Krishna Kishore, filed a report following the incident.

The accused were identified as Sivvala Sunil Kumar (32), Sivvala Rajesh (34) and Kalishetti Ashok (34). Police said that on October 21, around 6 pm, Kishore boarded a Metro train at Ameerpet.

He found three unidentified men occupying seats reserved for senior citizens and requested them to vacate. The trio allegedly abused him with filthy language and misbehaved.

The argument escalated at Lakdikapul Metro station, where the men reportedly pushed Kishore onto the tracks. He sustained minor injuries and later lodged a complaint.

Based on his report, police identified and arrested the accused, who confessed to occupying the reserved seats, abusing the senior citizen and pushing him. Police said strict action would be taken against anyone harassing or assaulting senior citizens in public spaces.