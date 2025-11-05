Tooth trouble that heals the body

It’s one of life’s quiet ironies, the very tooth that makes you wince in pain and rush to the dentist could one day help mend your heart, rebuild your bones, or even regenerate brain cells. For most of us, the arrival of a wisdom tooth means swollen gums, sleepless nights, and a dreaded extraction appointment. But beneath that discomfort lies something extraordinary.

Scientists now believe that the so-called troublemaker tooth might actually be a biological treasure chest. Those same third molars that crowd your jaw and make you curse evolution could hold the key to the future of regenerative medicine.