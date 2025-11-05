Woman among 10 held for kidnapping ex-husband in Telangana

HYDERABAD: What began as a missing-person case in Amberpet turned into a crime thriller, with police uncovering a plot allegedly masterminded by a 51-year-old woman to kidnap her ex-husband and seize his assets.

Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested M Madhavi Latha and nine others for allegedly abducting her ex-husband, Mantri Shyam, to force him to sign over property documents and later eliminate him.

Shyam remarried a woman named Fatima after divorcing Madhavi. The other accused were identified as Vundy Durga Vinay, Katta Durga Prasad alias Sai, Katamoni Purushotham, Sandolu Naresh Kumar alias Nani, G Preethi, L Saritha, Khoshakolu Pavan Kumar, Narayana Rishikesh Singh and Pilli Vinay.

Police said Madhavi rented a flat adjacent to Shyam’s residence in DD Colony, conducted a recce of his movements and conspired with the others to abduct him. On October 29, the gang kidnapped Shyam from outside his home but failed to obtain ransom after he managed to escape.

Amberpet police said Fatima had lodged a missing-person complaint on October 29. Special teams were formed, and technical evidence was collected to trace the victim. On October 31, police found Shyam at Banjara Hills after he escaped from his captors and recorded his statement.

According to police, Madhavi had promised Rs 1 crore to the conspirators. The kidnappers took Shyam to Vijayawada in multiple vehicles and later demanded Rs 10 lakh for his release.

On October 31, they brought him back to Hyderabad to withdraw the money, but he managed to flee before the ransom could be collected. All 10 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

