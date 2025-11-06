Chartered Accountant, daughter found dead after jumping into Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD: Driven to the brink by family issues, a 27-year-old chartered accountant (CA) died after jumping into the Hussainsagar along with her two-year-old daughter. The victims were identified as Keerthika Agarwal and her daughter.

Police said Keerthika’s body was found by Lake police on Monday morning. A case was registered without any identification, and her photo was circulated to nearby police stations.

Later that evening, officers learned that the Bahadurpura police had received a missing persons complaint for Keerthika and her daughter the same day.

Following this, search teams resumed operations and recovered the child’s body from the lake the next day. Police said Keerthika had been staying with her parents for the past two years due to marital issues.

On Sunday, after an argument with her husband, she left home with her daughter, saying she would return soon, but never came back. When she could not be reached and her phone was found at home, her family filed a missing complaint. Both bodies were sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family.