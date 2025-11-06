Driver self-immolates after failing drunk-driving test

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old auto driver died by suicide after setting himself on fire on Wednesday, reportedly upset over being caught in a drunk-driving test at Kushaiguda. Police said he was addicted to liquor and struggling financially.

The victim was identified as Singireddy Anjireddy of Malkajgiri. Police said the Kushaiguda traffic police stopped his vehicle at Radhika X Road around 8.30 pm and found him driving under the influence of liquor. His vehicle was seized, and he was told to bring another person to get it released.

Around 1.20 pm on Wednesday, Anjireddy allegedly poured petrol on himself near the Kushaiguda traffic police station and set himself ablaze. Locals alerted police and emergency services, and he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said he had rented the auto and may have taken the extreme step fearing retribution from the vehicle owner. Malkajgiri police registered a case and are investigating.