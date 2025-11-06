India clicks on Ulaa, Arattai

Excerpts

What inspired the creation of Ulaa, and how does it differentiate itself from established browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Brave?

The whole idea of creating a browser came from the fact that we were already having around twelve business apps. If you look at Zoho, we have apps for email and other business functions, so we have been working on supporting end-to-end business applications. Since we are a cloud-native and mobile-native business app vendor, the browser is where these apps are consumed. That means the browser becomes an important canvas for these apps. So we thought the natural extension could be building our own browser, so that some of our customers could actually benefit from using it — because we could invest more in privacy, ad blockers, and address the limitations we find in the current browsers. We wanted to focus mainly on businesses and organisations where privacy and security are of the highest priority. So we wanted to bring that additional layer into the browser, but it’s never been designed as a general-purpose browser. Like how you have a search within the organisation versus a Google search — one is consumer, th e other is business — similarly, there is a consumer element, and we want to focus on the business element. Ulaa was started with the intent of packaging it together with our apps, giving customers the choice to use a privacy-enabled browser if they want to.