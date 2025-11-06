India's young changemakers take the world stage

Ahead of the 2025 1M1B Impact Summit on November 7 at Geneva, CE spoke with Manav Subodh, founder and chief mentor of 1M1B, along with two young changemakers from Hyderabad — Sruthi Mannepalli and Tharun Mukesh — who will represent India at the United Nations in Geneva. “This year’s summit focuses on Green Skills and Youth Climate Diplomacy,” said Manav Subodh, adding, “Since the inception of 1M1B, I’ve always believed that India’s youth should not just be recipients of international policies — they must be its authors. Through our 1.5 Matters and Youth Climate Diplomacy for 1.5°C initiatives, we’re empowering young changemakers from India’s small towns and tribal regions to take their place at the decision-making table on climate policy.” But discovery, he emphasised, is only the first step. “Mentorship is what transforms potential into purpose. One of our students, Satyawati, from a small village in Telangana, took her first-ever flight last year — straight to the UN Headquarters in New York to present her work. That’s proof that opportunity can come from anywhere. India’s true soft power lies in its villages and small towns — in the creativity, resilience, and optimism of its youth,” he said.