India's young changemakers take the world stage

As the world enters a decisive decade for climate action, India’s young changemakers are stepping up — leading conversations around sustainability, innovation, and inclusion. At the forefront of this movement is 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a United Nations–accredited non-profit that empowers youth to create social impact.
Ahead of the 2025 1M1B Impact Summit on November 7 at Geneva, CE spoke with Manav Subodh, founder and chief mentor of 1M1B, along with two young changemakers from Hyderabad — Sruthi Mannepalli and Tharun Mukesh — who will represent India at the United Nations in Geneva. “This year’s summit focuses on Green Skills and Youth Climate Diplomacy,” said Manav Subodh, adding, “Since the inception of 1M1B, I’ve always believed that India’s youth should not just be recipients of international policies — they must be its authors. Through our 1.5 Matters and Youth Climate Diplomacy for 1.5°C initiatives, we’re empowering young changemakers from India’s small towns and tribal regions to take their place at the decision-making table on climate policy.” But discovery, he emphasised, is only the first step. “Mentorship is what transforms potential into purpose. One of our students, Satyawati, from a small village in Telangana, took her first-ever flight last year — straight to the UN Headquarters in New York to present her work. That’s proof that opportunity can come from anywhere. India’s true soft power lies in its villages and small towns — in the creativity, resilience, and optimism of its youth,” he said.
Sruthi Mannepalli, 13 | Phoenix Greens School, Hyderabad
“When I was in third grade, I didn’t realise I had a vision problem until my brother’s complaint led us to an eye doctor — where I discovered my eyesight was already -3,” recalled Sruthi, adding, “That experience inspired my project Eye Can Do Wonders when 1M1B gave me a chance to create social change.” With guidance from 1M1B mentors, Sruthi raised funds and organised her first vision screening camp at Kismatpura Government School. “We examined 130 people and identified 13 with vision problems,” she shared, adding, “Their mentorship helped me choose an SDG, identify a cause, conduct interviews, and build sustainable impact. Listening to guest speakers and their journeys motivated me to grow as a changemaker.” As she prepares to represent India at the UN in Geneva, Sruthi hopes to spotlight a simple yet overlooked issue. “I want to raise awareness about regular eye check-ups for children, connect those in need with care, and inspire support for those who can’t afford treatment. Every child deserves a clear, bright future,” she said.
Tharun Mukesh, 17 | Manthan School, Hyderabad
“My inspiration came from my uncle, a small-scale farmer,” said Tharun, adding, “He often spoke about how difficult it was to access user-friendly technology for sustainable farming and the challenges of soil degradation. That’s when AgriAid began — an AI-driven crop rotation platform to help farmers make informed, sustainable decisions.” Through collaborations with researchers, farmers, and NGOs, the project evolved into a practical solution for on-ground impact. “With 1M1B’s mentorship, I learned leadership, community engagement, and how to build an impactful project. Their support helped me scale AgriAid from an idea into a working tool for farmers,” he said. As he readies for the UN Summit, Tharun reflects on the larger purpose behind his work. “Representing India on such a global platform is an immense honour. I hope AgriAid shows that technology can solve agricultural challenges when we listen to farmers and integrate their voices into innovation. True change happens when technology serves people — not the other way around,” he shared.