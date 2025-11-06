Jai Krishna: I just want to make people smile

Tell us about your journey into the film industry.

I started off making short videos for social media while I was still in Intermediate. About six months later, director Buchi Babu anna reached out and signed me for Uppena. From there, I kept getting film offers and continued acting while completing my degree. It was with Little Hearts that people really began to notice me.

Did you always dream of becoming an actor?

Not at all! I actually wanted to be a cricketer. I played league matches, but I injured my leg and had to take rest for six months. That’s when I opened a social media account and began making videos just for fun. Slowly, I developed an interest in performing and things just took off from there.