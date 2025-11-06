Jai Krishna: I just want to make people smile

Making audiences laugh comes naturally to him. Every time he appears on screen, his effortless charm and comic timing make people smile. Jai Krishna, the actor and comedian who won hearts with his performance in Little Hearts, has come a long way — from making short videos on social media to bringing joy to audiences in theatres. In a candid conversation with CE, he opens up about his journey, inspirations, and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey into the film industry.
I started off making short videos for social media while I was still in Intermediate. About six months later, director Buchi Babu anna reached out and signed me for Uppena. From there, I kept getting film offers and continued acting while completing my degree. It was with Little Hearts that people really began to notice me.
Did you always dream of becoming an actor?
Not at all! I actually wanted to be a cricketer. I played league matches, but I injured my leg and had to take rest for six months. That’s when I opened a social media account and began making videos just for fun. Slowly, I developed an interest in performing and things just took off from there.
How was your experience working on Little Hearts?
Actor Nikhil Abburi asked me to audition for the film and called me to their office in Manikonda. Initially, they felt I didn’t look old enough for the character — they wanted someone who could look like an uncle! Still, they gave me a chance to audition. The director said, “Many people have tried this role, but no one did it like you.” I wasn’t sure if that was a compliment or not (laughs). They didn’t confirm my selection immediately, but two days later, I got a call saying I was perfect for the part and should start growing my hair for the role. The whole team was around my age, so we became good friends. Shooting the film felt like hanging out with buddies; it was a relaxed and fun experience.
Any funny moments from the sets?
The entire shoot was filled with fun! Mouli and I would finish our shots quickly, and while Shivani Nagaram (the lead actress) was filming her scenes, we’d pull her leg and joke around. We made sure not to waste even a minute — the energy on set was always upbeat.
You play a funny character in the film. Are you the same in real life?
(Laughs) Not really. I’m quite normal off-screen. But after Little Hearts, people started calling me ‘uncle’, which feels strange because I’m only 22! Seeing myself become meme material has been hilarious though — it’s great to know people enjoy what I do.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I still play cricket. Even though I know I may not make it to any team now, I just love the game too much to give it up.
What kind of roles or films do you want to do next?
I don’t limit myself to any particular genre. I love doing comedy and audiences love watching it — but I also want to try emotional or intense roles someday. I’m open to experimenting and exploring new sides of myself as an actor.
Who are your inspirations in the industry?
Comedian Sunil garu is my favourite. I also look up to Getup Srinu, and in the Hindi industry, Ashish Chanchlani inspired me to start making videos. Vaisshnav Tej anna has supported me from my Uppena days; he’s always encouraged me to keep going.
Are there any directors or actors you hope to work with?
Yes, definitely! I’d love to work with SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, KV Anudeep, Tharun Bhascker, Kalyan Shankar and Buchi Babu again
Do you follow any comedians from this generation?
I really like Priyadarshi anna’s work. The way he brings his characters to life is amazing, it’s something I truly admire.
What’s it like seeing yourself in memes online?
It’s surreal! People tell me I’m all over meme pages. Some memes are so creative that I get goosebumps thinking about the effort behind them. It makes me genuinely happy. I’m grateful to the fans; because they watched and supported my videos, I got the opportunity to do films.
What kind of movies or shows do you enjoy watching?
I love comedies like Jathi Ratnalu. I’m also a fan of zombie content — All of Us Are Dead was really good. And recently, I enjoyed watching MAD.
What’s next for you?
Right now, I’m exploring new projects and attending auditions. I just want to give my best in every role I take up and make sure the audience feels the same joy I do while performing.