Jubilee Hills byelection: ‘We want solutions, not speeches’

HYDERABAD: Just days before the Jubilee Hills byelection, a quiet revolution is stirring in the city’s upscale lanes and bustling bastis. The usual election buzz of banners and promises has given way to something different — a citizens’ uprising.
Fed up with years of civic neglect, residents across Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are turning frustration into action, banding together through colonies, civic forums and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to demand accountability. This time, they aren’t waiting for politicians to come knocking, they’re the ones setting the agenda.
The Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, which represents more than 300 RWAs, colony groups and basti committees, has become the focal point of this civic awakening. The forum has compiled a detailed list of issues faced by residents in each ward and circle, which it plans to share with all 58 candidates in the electoral fray.
The residents’ message is clear: “This election, their vote will go to those who show a genuine intent to act on local concerns.”
Struggle against civic neglect
Across Jubilee Hills, residents list similar grievances — broken and narrow roads, poor drainage systems, piling garbage, mosquito menace and traffic chaos. For many, daily life has become a struggle against civic neglect.
“The inner roads are a mess. There’s no proper drainage and garbage remains on the streets for days leading to mosquito and dog menace,” said Rehmath, a member of a resident welfare association and a resident of Borabanda.
Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, said that this is the first time in recent memory that residents have come together so strongly around civic issues.
“We have gathered inputs from every colony. There will be collective discussions before we decide whom to support. Our focus is on solutions, not speeches,” he said, adding, “Long-term planning and stakeholder involvement are urgently needed to manage the area’s growing urban challenges.”
In Borabanda, residents continue to grapple with a huge garbage dump on a nala. “Every time it rains, the garbage on the nala flows into the colonies and the stench is unbearable,” said Rehmath.
“Residents are preparing a detailed note of grievances to present to every candidate who comes seeking votes. We have decided to vote collectively as a community this time,” he added.
In Yousufguda, the issue of contaminated water and waste accumulation has become a major concern. “Garbage is piling up everywhere, and potholes make it impossible to drive through the lanes,” said Ramana Jyoti, a resident.
Stark contrast
Similar complaints are echoed in Shaikpet, where Forum member Ravi Yadav pointed out that while main roads appear well-maintained, the internal lanes are in deplorable condition. “The difference between the main roads and the interior lanes is shocking. We feel completely neglected,” he said.
The growing unity among RWAs has turned them into a significant force in the Jubilee Hills byelection. Traditionally viewed as passive or apolitical, these associations are now acting as pressure groups capable of influencing the outcome.
Their approach this time is organised and data-driven, with lists of issues, photographic evidence and collective charters being prepared to present to candidates.
The atmosphere across the constituency reflects a new kind of civic engagement. In evening meetings and colony gatherings, residents discuss their problems, not just among themselves but with an eye towards holding candidates accountable.
As campaigns pick up pace, residents say they are no longer swayed by promises or symbolic visits.
“We have seen enough inaugurations and ribbon cuttings. Now we want real action. Leaders just come before the elections and vanish after the elections,” they add.
For the people of Jubilee Hills, this byelection is not about who wins but about who listens. The residents are determined to ensure that their voices, long drowned out by political noise, are finally heard.