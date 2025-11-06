Jubilee Hills byelection: ‘We want solutions, not speeches’

HYDERABAD: Just days before the Jubilee Hills byelection, a quiet revolution is stirring in the city’s upscale lanes and bustling bastis. The usual election buzz of banners and promises has given way to something different — a citizens’ uprising.

Fed up with years of civic neglect, residents across Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are turning frustration into action, banding together through colonies, civic forums and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to demand accountability. This time, they aren’t waiting for politicians to come knocking, they’re the ones setting the agenda.

The Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, which represents more than 300 RWAs, colony groups and basti committees, has become the focal point of this civic awakening. The forum has compiled a detailed list of issues faced by residents in each ward and circle, which it plans to share with all 58 candidates in the electoral fray.

The residents’ message is clear: “This election, their vote will go to those who show a genuine intent to act on local concerns.”

Struggle against civic neglect

Across Jubilee Hills, residents list similar grievances — broken and narrow roads, poor drainage systems, piling garbage, mosquito menace and traffic chaos. For many, daily life has become a struggle against civic neglect.