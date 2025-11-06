Ranglalkunta restored to ecofriendly urban haven

HYDERABAD: What was once a barren dumping yard filled with debris and sewage has been transformed into a thriving water body in Hyderabad’s Financial District. The 3.5-acre Ranglalkunta, which had dried up after years of neglect, has been fully rejuvenated into an ecofriendly space that now supports both wildlife and the local community.

The restoration, undertaken by the Virtusa Foundation in collaboration with the GHMC and United Way of Hyderabad, took over two and a half years. The lake now holds nearly 24 million litres of water, helping recharge groundwater and providing year-round storage.

Roch Ferreira, a member of the restoration team, told TNIE, “The site had turned into a dumping yard due to continuous sewage inflow and debris dumping. We diverted sewage lines, desilted and deepened the lakebed by about 20 feet, and reinforced it with a stone-pitched bund. Six aerators and eco-friendly enzymes were added to maintain oxygen levels and prevent foul odour.”

The lake now features a walking track with fencing, landscaped green zones, gazebos and seating areas, turning it into a vibrant community hub. “Our aim was not just to restore the lake but to build a self-sustaining ecosystem,” said a project representative.

The transformation has revived biodiversity, with over 14 species of birds and butterflies returning. Bird monitoring using Cornell University’s Merlin app has shown encouraging signs of ecological recovery.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the rejuvenated lake offers a much-needed green space for residents and employees in the Financial District. “This gives people a chance to connect with nature within the city,” a project spokesperson added.

The initiative is part of Hyderabad’s wider effort to restore urban lakes to combat flooding and ecological degradation. Officials and community groups have stressed the need for regular maintenance to sustain the project’s success.