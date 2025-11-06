Solitario by Vivek Oberoi: A new era of luxury

Hyderabad has a unique jewellery culture and consumer base. How did that influence the design and experience of your new store here

Hyderabad is a market where royalty meets modernity. Jewellery here isn’t just adornment: it’s heritage, emotion, and celebration. The city has a long-standing love for big bridal buys and fine craftsmanship. For me personally, it makes this launch even more meaningful, as my wife is from the South and I’ve seen firsthand how deeply jewellery is cherished here. That’s why our store is more than a showroom; it’s an experience that respects tradition while embracing innovation.