Solitario by Vivek Oberoi: A new era of luxury

In the lavish enchantment of this year's holiday season in Hyderabad, Vivek Anand Oberoi is not here as the cinematic superstar. He is here as a pioneer changing the way India engages with luxury. As co-founder of Solitario, Oberoi brings with him a sparkle that resonates not just of luxury, but of ethics, emotion, and evolution. In a conversation with CE, he shares his reflections on the city's romantic history with jewellery, the shift towards more purposeful luxury, and more.
Excerpts
Hyderabad has a unique jewellery culture and consumer base. How did that influence the design and experience of your new store here
Hyderabad is a market where royalty meets modernity. Jewellery here isn’t just adornment: it’s heritage, emotion, and celebration. The city has a long-standing love for big bridal buys and fine craftsmanship. For me personally, it makes this launch even more meaningful, as my wife is from the South and I’ve seen firsthand how deeply jewellery is cherished here. That’s why our store is more than a showroom; it’s an experience that respects tradition while embracing innovation.
How does Solitario tailor its offerings and experiences to align with local traditions and festive sentiment?
For us, festivals have always been about emotions first and business later. Jewellery, especially during Navratri, becomes part of a family’s story, whether it’s a daughter receiving her first pair of earrings or a mother treating herself to something meaningful. This festive season, we have curated specific collections such as lightweight festive wear for daily rituals and statement bridal pieces for family events.
Beyond showcasing jewellery, how does the Hyderabad store aim to create a memorable experience that makes customers want to return?
Luxury is no longer about display, it is about experience. We don’t want people to just walk in, buy, and leave, we want them to feel at home and enjoy the process. Our Hyderabad store is designed as an immersive journey. From personalised styling sessions to digital diamond walls that explain the journey of a lab grown diamond, the idea is to engage every visitor and build relationships that last well beyond the purchase.