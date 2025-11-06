Wooden Street brings Udaipur’s soul to Hyderabad homes

Across India, the idea of home has always carried a language of its own — one spoken through textures, wood grains, and the quiet persistence of craftsmanship. From Jaipur’s legacy of artisanship to Hyderabad’s contemporary homes, furniture today tells stories of evolving identities. It’s less about opulence and more about belonging — how design adapts to the rhythm of everyday life while holding on to traces of tradition. In that blend of the handmade and the modern, we find not just changing aesthetics, but changing ways of living. With the launch of The Udaipur Collection — a tribute to the city of palaces, lakes, and the Aravallis — Wooden Street brings the romance of Rajasthan into modern homes. The line reimagines royalty through deep wood grains, warm sandstone hues, and jewel tones of blue and green — regal yet comforting. In conversation with CE, Wooden Street founder Lokendra Singh Ranawat reflects on the brand’s evolving connection with Hyderabad, where each piece tells a story of craft, culture, and comfort.

“Hyderabad has given us a very warm welcome,” he smiles, adding, “People here want furniture that’s not just beautiful but useful and long-lasting. Their love for rich finishes and smart layouts inspires us to create pieces that truly belong in local homes.”

For a city that balances royal heritage with modern energy, Wooden Street’s design philosophy fits right in. “Our designs respect tradition but suit today’s homes,” says Lokendra, adding, “We mix handmade detailing with clean, modern silhouettes so furniture feels classic, never outdated. Hyderabad itself blends the old and the new; we mirror that spirit in every collection.”