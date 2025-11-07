26-year-old Telangana youth dies of drug overdose

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man allegedly died of a drug overdose in an apartment at Rajendranagar on Wednesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammed Ahmed. His body was shifted for postmortem, and the exact cause of death and type of drug consumed will be known after receiving the report, officials said.

According to police, Ahmed was found lying dead on the bed with blood oozing from his nose and mouth. Rajendranagar police received information around 1 am on Thursday and rushed to the spot, where they found him in a pool of blood.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Ahmed had been with a woman in the apartment. Later in the night, their roommate, Syed, noticed blood coming from Ahmed’s mouth and alerted the police. Both Ahmed and the woman reportedly tested positive for drugs in the on-site detection test.

Police said the reason behind his death would be confirmed after the postmortem. Ahmed’s father told police that his son had been frequently stepping out at night for the past two months and often returned home late.

On Tuesday, Ahmed told his mother he was going out but did not return. His parents later learned that he had been found dead in an apartment. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.

Prevent drug abuse & addiction: Health dept

Following the arrest of a PG medical student from the Gandhi Medical College for drug peddling, the Health department has issued a circular to ensure discipline in Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), instructing principals to hold meetings with HoDs and hostel wardens to prevent drug-related incidents. The principals and wardens will also conduct hostel inspections.