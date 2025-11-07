Anti-Corruption Bureau raids sub-registrar offices in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at sub-registrar offices located in Quthbullapur and Moosapet on Thursday, following complaints of corruption and irregularities in the registration process.
The inspection was conducted after officials found an unusually high number of documents reportedly being processed compared to the number of booking slots. The investigation focused mainly on the activities of document writers, who were allegedly involved in irregularities and found operating within the office premises.
The officials said they received complaints against the document writers, who are reportedly harassing the public, demanding bribes, and deliberately delaying registrations.
Although no cash was found during the raid, several extra documents were reportedly recovered from the possession of the document writers. The officials informed that all the documents are being verified, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, and a report will be submitted to higher authorities.
Official caught accepting Rs 75,000
Adilabad: The ACB officials caught civil supplies manager Narsinga Rao red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad. The complainant said that on October 9, police seized three PDS-laden lorries in Vasavasi Rice Mills in Dahegaon mandal. To release the lorries, Narsinga demanded a bribe.
AEO in net for Rs 10K bribe
Mahbubabad: The ACB arrested an Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) in Maripeda mandal for taking Rs 10,000 from a farmer in exchange for processing a Rythu Bheema compensation file. Police said G Sandeep demanded Rs 10,000 to process the compensation file of the complainant’s father and to forward it for approval to higher officials.