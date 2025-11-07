Anti-Corruption Bureau raids sub-registrar offices in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at sub-registrar offices located in Quthbullapur and Moosapet on Thursday, following complaints of corruption and irregularities in the registration process.

The inspection was conducted after officials found an unusually high number of documents reportedly being processed compared to the number of booking slots. The investigation focused mainly on the activities of document writers, who were allegedly involved in irregularities and found operating within the office premises.

The officials said they received complaints against the document writers, who are reportedly harassing the public, demanding bribes, and deliberately delaying registrations.

Although no cash was found during the raid, several extra documents were reportedly recovered from the possession of the document writers. The officials informed that all the documents are being verified, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, and a report will be submitted to higher authorities.