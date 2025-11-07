Telangana HC seeks Metro Phase-II alignment drawings

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the official drawings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, Corridor VI alignment passing through the Charminar and Falaknuma heritage precincts by the next hearing on December 18. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin also noted that the undertaking furnished earlier on April 17 was being honoured.

On that date, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan, appearing for Hyderabad Metro Rail, said no declared archaeological structure would be disturbed or demolished without permission.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Act Public Welfare Foundation, represented by its president Mohammed Rahim Khan, seeking to halt construction under Metro Phase-II within the Charminar Heritage Precinct No. 10, Falaknuma Precinct No. 12, and other heritage zones.

The petitioner argued that construction could not proceed without a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) by an independent expert panel as required under the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. It was also submitted that the government should explore alternative alignments to avoid affecting heritage sites such as Purani Haveli, Aza Khana-e-Zehra, Jama Masjid, Darulshifa and Moghalpura Tomb.

During the hearing, AAG Imran Khan informed the court that about 80% of land acquisition had been completed for the 7.5-km MGBS–Chandrayangutta stretch of Metro Phase-II.

The chief justice asked whether the proposed alignment would cause any damage to protected monuments or pass near the Charminar. The AAG replied that no heritage structure would be affected, except one building identified as the Lucifer Building.

After hearing submissions, the bench adjourned the case to December 18, directing the government to file detailed alignment drawings by then.