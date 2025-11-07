X handles booked for abusing singer Chinmayi Sripada, family

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case on Thursday against several X (formerly Twitter) handles for allegedly abusing playback singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripada.

A senior officer from the Hyderabad police commissionerate confirmed that multiple X handles had been named.

For the past few days, Chinmayi and her husband, actor and director Rahul Ravindran, have reportedly been targeted by social media users. The abuse escalated after she reacted to a podcast in which participants allegedly made derogatory remarks about her.

‘Sick & tired of daily abuse’

In response to a post on X, she wrote, “I don’t know how this behaviour and abuse are acceptable here, but please take action,” tagging the Telangana Police. Later, addressing Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar, she said, “I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse.

Women deserve better in Telangana. I’m happy to file a complaint — even if this case takes 15 years, let the law take its course. These men are saying my kids should die. Please help.”

Two Ugandan women rescued from flesh trade

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), in coordination with Nacharam police, rescued two Ugandan women who were allegedly forced into prostitution through the online platform Locanto.

The raid was conducted at a house in Bhavani Nagar. Police said the main organiser, identified as Daniel, is absconding. Another accused, a 59-year-old postal employee named Sampath Kumar Mohite, was caught at the scene and taken into custody.

During the raid, police seized `8,050 in cash, six mobile phones and two condoms. Investigators said the absconding organiser was running an organised prostitution racket by posting victims’ photos on Locanto to lure customers and collect payments online. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.