Calligraphy exhibition rediscovers the power of pen

Our fingers have long grown used to typing, tapping, and swiping, but not writing. Handwriting, once second nature, has quietly faded into nostalgia. Yet, this exhibition rekindles that forgotten intimacy between ink and thought. Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation, presented by the Alliance Française of Hyderabad, reminds us of the poetry hidden in every curve of a letter. Here, ink and imagination bridge continents, transforming the gallery into a crossroads of scripts: Telugu, Devanagari, Tamil, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Bengali, and French.

Curated by Padmaja Srivastava, the exhibition brings together nine celebrated artists: Nikheel Aphale, Qamar Dagar, Padma Shri Achyut Palav, Rupak Neogy, Sanjeev Kumar, Sudeep Gandhi, Suresh Waghmore, Navakanth Karide, and Tarun Deep Girdher — who use calligraphy as their language of dialogue. “Scripted Dialogues was first inaugurated on French Francophonie Day, which celebrates the French language and cultures worldwide,” says curator Padmaja Srivastava, adding, “The exhibition was inspired by a desire to explore how language itself can become art. By bringing together Indian regional scripts and French cultural influences, we wanted to reveal the shared rhythm, elegance, and emotion that unite these two traditions — showing how writing can transcend words to express identity and history.”

Each corner of the gallery invites the viewer to pause, read between the lines, and rediscover the tactile beauty of the written word. “This exhibition invites viewers to reconnect with script as a living art form; one that continues to link people, cultures, and memories across generations,” she adds.

The show is on view till November 9.