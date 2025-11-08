Idli is not patient food

A friend said ‘Idli? Ewww, that’s patient food’. There are criminals in Hyderabad walking free after such statements. One rainy evening, they ate pani puri near a drainage, got viral fever, and the doctor prescribed Dolo 650 and idli for three days. Now idli is the trauma and pani puri is nostalgia. If they had eaten idli that night, they wouldn’t have become patients at all. Worship the disease, hate the cure. Your brain should be studied.

This prescription exists only in South India because idlis in North India are not even food. They are influencer hacks to get rich and famous. Still, I wouldn’t call idli patient food because by that logic, you should call your bed a ‘sick bed’ since the doctor once said ‘take bed rest’. Also, all medicine has alcohol; you don’t call one quarter of Royal Stag ‘medicine’, do you?

All idlis taste similar because the preparation hasn’t changed since it came from Indonesia in the 10th century. Which is why I like it even more, especially when I am on the move.

Every idli is steamed and untouched by the same hand that scratched his head while preparing. So when you’re at a new place and don’t know what’s good, just go for the idli. If the idli is good, there is a chance the rest of the menu will be good. If the idli itself is bad, leave immediately. If they can’t get idli right, they won’t get anything right. You come back after two weeks and the tiffin centre is sold. Because if you can’t make idli, might as well shut shop.